Credi nei tuoi sogni, non importa quanto possano sembrare impossibili.” – Walt Disney
Un sogno che diventa realtà è ammirare le nostre collezioni da sogno Dreamenss presso gli showroom dei nostri rivenditori.
In visita presso lo showroom Emporio del Materasso di Lucca, abbiamo potuto ammirare una vasta e curata esposizione ai nostri prodotti.
In foto:
#Dhalim regale nell’aspetto e puro nell’essenza è un materasso #scientificamentetestato, con speciale rivestimento in #Nilit e struttura interna in 100% Hydroair ultra-elastico, ad alta traspirabilità, capace di rendere il riposo un’esperienza di benessere rigenerante.
#Enif un prodotto eccellente con un supporto moderno e personalizzabile, grazie alla speciale struttura interna in 100% Hydroair ultra-elastico, ad alta densità e traspirabilità.
Il comfort di Enif è esaltato dall’innovativo rivestimento in tessuto Nilit che grazie alle sue caratteristiche favorisce un microclima corporeo ottimale per un riposo rigenerante.
#ADHARA grazie all’impiego di materiali naturali e moderne combinazioni strutturali è un prodotto bedding di elevata qualità ad alte prestazioni, per un riposo rigenerante. Con la splendida fodera a contatto in cotone organico, assicura massimi livelli di igienicità, attraverso le sue tecnologie con proprietà anti-acaro e anti-microbico.
Se cerchi il meglio per un riposo stellare, rivolgiti ai migliori showroom d’Italia che hanno scelto i prodotti della costellazione #Dreamness
**********************************
“Believe in your dreams, no matter how impossible they seem.” – Walt Disney
A dream that comes true is to admire our Dreamenss dream collections at our retailers’ showrooms.
Visiting the Emporio del Materasso showroom in Lucca, we were able to admire a vast and accurate display of our products.
In the photo:
#Dhalim, regal in appearance and pure in essence, is a #scientifically tested mattress, with a special #Nilit coating and internal structure in 100% ultra-elastic Hydroair, with high breathability, capable of making rest a regenerating wellness experience .
#Diadema an authentic top luxury in the Hand-Made category, made with the finest Flanders linen fiber completed by the #Alhena topper, the comfort concealer dedicated to those who aspire to a royal rest.
#Enif an excellent product with a modern and customizable support, thanks to the special internal structure in ultra-elastic 100% Hydroair, with high density and breathability.
The comfort of Enif is enhanced by the innovative Nilit fabric covering which thanks to its characteristics favors an optimal body microclimate for a regenerating rest
#ADHARA thanks to the use of natural materials and modern structural combinations is a high-quality bedding product with high performance, for a regenerating rest. With the splendid contact lining in organic cotton, it ensures maximum levels of hygiene, through its technologies with anti-mite and anti-microbial properties.
If you are looking for the best for a stellar rest, turn to the best showrooms in Italy that have chosen the products of the #Dreamness constellation